iMiller Public Relations, which focuses on digital infrastructure and AI development, joins forces with Flypower, a provider of social and political intelligence for infrastructure siting and permitting, to host a live webinar on Sept. 24 examining how developers, investors and site selection teams can assess the risks facing data center projects before development plans become public. The discussion will also address how to identify potential opposition, misinformation and community concerns before they become project-defining issues. The objective is not to eliminate disagreement, but to understand the environment early enough to support better decisions, more effective listening, and a development strategy informed by local conditions. “Assessing Social and Political Risk Before a Data Center Development Goes Public: Know Before You Go” will take at 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. PDT. Registration is now open. The webinar is free, and advance registration is required. Reserve your spot here.

Called to Lead, a one-day leadership and business growth event for women executives and founders, will be held in Bosa Raton, FL on October 1. Hosted by business growth strategist Kelly Roach and entrepreneur Sandi Glandt, the event will bring together 600 attendees for a day of keynote sessions, breakout rooms, and VIP networking built around a shared premise: women in business can scale without sacrificing faith, family or freedom. The event coincides with the second edition of Called to Lead magazine, which launched June 11. "Called to Lead exists because so many women have outgrown every room they're in and don't know where to go next," said Roach. "This is that room." General admission tickets are $250, with VIP access at $500. A limited-run Diamond ticket, capped at 100 and including a private luncheon and a Miami after-party, has sold out. A $97 virtual ticket is also available for attendees who cannot travel to Boca Raton. Registration and full event details are available at www.sandiglandt.com/called-to-lead.

The VETTY® Awards, which recognize innovation and excellence in the art of communicating about animal healthcare products, services and programs, will be presented at VMX 2027, which takes place January 16 – 20 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. New categories this year include brand storytelling, best rebranding and social media viral moment. Eligible work must have been produced between November 1, 2025 and October 31, 2026. Entries for Early Bird submissions are are open through Sept. 15. The regular deadline is Oct. 16 and the extended deadline runs through Oct. 31. Winners will be notified in mid-December.