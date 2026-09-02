Evan Shenkman

Evan Shenkman, who has 25 years of law firm experience, is now a partner at professional services firm Baretz+Brunelle.

Most recently, he was chief knowledge & innovation officer at Fisher Phillips, an international labor and employment law firm of 850 attorneys.

At FP, Shenkman was the driving force behind the groundbreaking 2022 design partnership with Casetext, helping develop CoCounsel, the first generative AI product built for legal professionals.

He is a frequent writer and speaker on knowledge management, legal innovation, and AI, and has appeared in or on NPR’s Marketplace, The American Lawyer, ABA Journal, Law.com, The National Law Review, AALL Spectrum, Knowledge Cast, The Geek in Review, and Legally Disrupted.

Shenkman will guide legal technology companies on product direction and market strategy alongside Joe Borstein, B+B partner and co-founder of LexFusion, the firm’s innovation portfolio.

“Every law firm, law department, and technology company we meet is trying to convert enthusiasm over AI into business results. Evan has done that better than anyone,” said Mike McNamara, CEO of B+B. “Few advisors command his level of credibility with all three audiences, making him a perfect fit for B+B."