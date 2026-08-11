TSG Advocates has inked a $240K one-year pact to provide PA and government relations services to the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.

It will seek to influence US trade, investment and economic policy as it affects Brazilian exports and foreign direct investment.

The firm’s activities are aimed at executive-branch agencies—including the White House, the Office of the US Trade Representative, and the Departments of Commerce, State and Agriculture—as well as Members of Congress and staff on committees that set trade and appropriations policy, and Washington-based policy institutions such as think tanks, chambers of commerce, and trade associations.

TSG will handle specific policy interests such as US tariff and trade remedy actions (including Section 301 and Section 232 investigations), regulatory actions affecting market access for Brazilian goods across priority sectors such as coffee, beef, animal protein, granite, machinery, electronics, auto parts, energy, technology, and critical materials, and policies bearing on the attraction of U.S. investment into Brazil.

The firm is to cultivate bipartisan relationships with policymakers; monitor and analyze US legislative and regulatory developments; support industry events; and handle crisis communications and rapid response on an as-needed basis.

TSG founding partner Chase Kroll heads the push for Brazil.