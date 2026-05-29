Flock Safety has hired Off Hill Strategies, a boutique lobby firm that boasts of its commitment to conservative principles.

The company’s ubiquitous license-plate readers have triggered strong opposition, especially in tough on crime states like Florida and Texas.

The New York Times ran an article on Sept. 5 headlined: "In Red States, Law-and-Order Republicans Turn Against Flock Cameras."

It noted that Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the removal of the cameras on roads in The Sunshine State. He called surveillance technology “out of control.”

Texas governor Greg Abbott has directed police departments to stop spending state money on Flock Safety cameras.

On its website, Flock posts updates on its privacy, accountability, security and transparency safeguards.

OHS provides strategic counsel to Flock and advocates on safety and security matters.

The St. Petersburg-based firm was started by the husband and wife team of Tripp and Jenn Baird.

He launched the political arm of The Heritage Foundation, where he served as the director of government relations and senior legislative strategist at Heritage Action for America.

She had worked for the Christian Legal Society, where Baird developed and implemented strategies for CLS to support legal aid ministries across the country.

Tim Goeglein, director of government affairs, joins the Bairds on the Flock account. He joined OHS after a nearly five-year stint as staffer for Indiana Congressman Jim Banks.