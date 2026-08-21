FINN Partners is named public relations agency of record for Textron Aviation Inc., working on the company’s 2026 Special Olympics Airlift and other key initiatives. FINN Partners will provide media relations support and strategic counsel to help increase awareness of how general aviation profoundly impacts everyday life. The world’s largest peacetime airlift, the Special Olympics Airlift transported more than 800 athletes and coaches to the 2026 Special Olympics Games free of cost. FINN Partners helped amplify stories of the volunteer pilots and aircraft owners who donated their time, fuel and airplanes to the program. "Textron Aviation's commitment to community offers an incredible canvas for meaningful storytelling,” said FINN Partners managing partner Karli Barokas. “Our team was proud to amplify the voices of the athletes, pilots, aircraft owners and employees who make this monumental Airlift possible."

Archer is named lead strategy and public relations for North America by CASE Construction Equipment, part of CNH Industrial, an equipment, technology and services company. The agency will be tasked with developing sharper storytelling, stronger customer spotlights and deeper ties with dealers and the wider construction industry. The two companies will also work on new ways to put a spotlight on the people who operate, sell and service CASE equipment, as well as equipment itself. “This partnership means celebrating the people behind our success, showing what our equipment does in the field and building real connections across the industry,” said Terry Dolan, VP of CASE Construction Equipment and Head of CNH Construction, Commercial, Americas.

NLG Communications, an independent public relations, public affairs and crisis management firm founded by veteran communications strategist Naomi Goldman, signs on as strategic communications advisor for Metrolink, a commuter rail system in Southern California. “We were NLG Communications’ first client 18 years ago, when Naomi guided Metrolink through one of the most difficult crises in our history,” said Metrolink chief customer experience officer Lisa Bahr. “Naomi is far more than a strategic communications advisor—she is a trusted partner who brings exceptional judgment to difficult and sensitive issues.” NLG also works with the Hospitality Training Academy, providing strategic communications, media and storytelling, public affairs, community engagement and counsel on opportunities and challenges affecting the organization’s growth and mission.