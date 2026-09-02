Emma Chalwin

Accenture brings on Emma Chalwin as CMO, effective Oct. 1. Chalwin joins Accenture from Workday, where she also served as CMO, with responsibility for building the brand and driving customer demand in markets around the world. Prior to Workday, she held senior marketing roles at Salesforce, Adobe, McAfee and Macrovision. In her new post, Chalwin will oversee the global marketing and communications organizations and report to Accenture chair and CEO Julie Sweet. "Emma is a proven growth leader who understands how to turn breakthrough technologies into compelling client value and commercial impact,” said Sweet. “Her ability to connect brand, demand and sales will help us bring our innovation and the measurable results we deliver for clients to more organizations around the world."

Kimberley Gardiner

The Vitamin Shoppe appoints Kimberley Gardiner EVP, chief marketing and growth officer. Gardiner was most recently SVP and CMO at Tractor Supply Company, where she led strategic marketing across national, regional, and local initiatives. Before that, she served as SVP marketing at Volkswagen of America and VP and CMO at Mitsubishi Motors North America. At The Vitamin Shoppe, Gardiner will oversee brand strategy and creative, performance marketing, e-commerce, CRM and personalization, loyalty and corporate communications and public relations. "Kimberley is an exceptional marketing leader with a proven ability to reinvent established brands and turn customer insights into measurable growth," said The Vitamin Shoppe CEO Sharon Leite, adding that Gardiner has “the experience and vision to help us reach new audiences and create more personalized experiences across every touchpoint.”

Jeanniey Walden

Fluent, a provider of commerce media solutions, names Jeanniey Walden as CMO. Most recently, Walden founded Liftoff Enterprises advising business leaders on brand, growth and trust, while hosting the nationally broadcast show Liftoff with Jeanniey Walden and its companion podcast, Liftoff Journeys. She has also held marketing leadership roles with Rite Aid, Thrifty Ice Cream, Barnes & Noble, JCPenney, Mercer and DailyPay. Walden will oversee Fluent's global marketing strategy and help drive the Company's next phase of growth. “She has spent her career building brands, leading commerce media transformation and navigating many of the commerce media challenges our clients are confronting today,” said Fluent CEO Don Patrick. “Having that perspective inside Fluent—as we accelerate our growth and our position as a leader in commerce media —will be incredibly valuable, not only to our own business, but to the brands we serve.”