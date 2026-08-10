C Street Advisory Group is handling the Chapter 11 filing of LIV Golf following the move by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to pull the financial plug on the League.

The PIF has agreed to provide $49.6M in debtor-in-possession financing for the restructuring. BC Partners Credit and other potential minority investors are expected to provide exit financing and serve as the plan sponsor to capitalize the reorganized Company following court approval.

The restructured LIV will be majority owned by players, whom the company remains in advance discussion with about creating an ownership structure that aligns with their interests and the League’s long-term success.

“The people of LIV Golf, led by the players, have continued to show incredible resilience, commitment, and a shared belief in what we are building,” said CEO Scott O’Neil. “Thanks to their tireless work, LIV Golf has created a foundation to entertain and inspire the next generation of global golf fans around the world.”

The Chapter 11 process “gives us the structure and time to pursue a landmark transaction and begin the next chapter of LIV Golf—one built around the fans, an innovative, player-first ownership model, and a part of the global golf ecosystem,” he added.

The League expects to emerge from bankruptcy by early next year.

For the 2026 season, LIV featured 57 players from 21 countries competing across 10 countries. It claims its broadcasts reached nearly 1B households in 250 markets, and generated more than $1.5B in economic impact.

Kekst CNC's Daniel Yunger and James Hartwell handle BC Partners. FTI Consulting's Rachel Chesley and Rose Temple lead the work for PIF on the LIV workstream. Teneo (Stephen Cohen) is PIF's AOR.