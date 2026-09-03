(L-R) Julie Batliner,

Matt Kucharski

Carmichael Lynch president and manager Julie Batliner is joining Padilla as president, succeeding Matt Kuchariski. Kucharski will transition to a fractional role with the agency as an executive counselor through the end of the year.

Batliner’s experience aligns closely with several of Padilla’s core focus areas, including the food and beverage, financial services, consumer and corporate sectors. Before coming to Carmichael Lynch, she spent nearly 10 years at FleishmanHillard as chair of the food and nutrition practice.

Batliner will be based in Padilla’s Minneapolis headquarters and report to Montreal-based AVENIR GLOBAL president and CEO Jean-Pierre Vasseur.

Kucharski joined Padilla (then Padilla Speer Beardsley) in 1989 and was named president in 2017. He has worked to transform the agency’s services and capabilities, led the teams that secured several of the largest clients in the firm’s history, expanded its industry expertise and guided the company through significant growth and change. He was also central to Padilla’s transition from an employee-owned firm to a part of AVENIR GLOBAL.

“From Padilla’s roots in public relations, we’ve purposefully evolved into a multi-dimensional brand and communications firm that brings strategic counsel and results-based, data-driven execution to clients,” said Kucharski. “I couldn’t be more confident in Julie as the right person to build on that foundation and write its next chapter. She brings vision, a track record of building businesses and a deep understanding of our industry that will lead Padilla into the future.”

“Julie’s significant agency leadership experience, business-building mindset and appreciation for our culture made her the right fit at the right time for Padilla, and we are delighted to welcome her to the AVENIR GLOBAL family,” said Vasseur. “We’re incredibly grateful for Matt’s dedication, leadership and many contributions to Padilla, and look forward to celebrating all he has accomplished.”