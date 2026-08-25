Matter launches its Review Visibility Management service to address a shift in how companies across verticals earn trust online. Spurred by the growing importance of online reviews, the service takes a proactive approach to generating authentic customer feedback on Google, Facebook and other trusted platforms. Its goal is to turn customer advocacy into actionable reputation insights and greater visibility across search, social and AI-driven discovery. “Reputation will always be the foundation for any healthy brand,” said Matter president Mandy Mladenoff. “What’s changed is that trust is now earned through the voices of customers whose word-of-mouth can reach anyone seeking validation on buyer decisions with your business.”

A Queens school is putting out the message about Sept. 12, 2001, in addition to telling the stories of 9/11. At St. Francis de Sales Catholic Academy, an estimated 25–30 percent of students have an immediate or extended family connection to the NYPD or FDNY. The school's Prayer Garden preserves a piece of steel recovered from the World Trade Center and an estimated 650+ students, parents, faculty, alumni and graduates participate in the Reading of the Names each year. However, for the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the scope of the school’s efforts to keep the memory of 9/11 alive extend to remembering the day after the attacks, when people came together to help, comfort, rebuild and unite. People working with the school to communicate that message include Nancy Re, a sixth-grade teacher and 9/11 educator award recipient; students participating in the school's 9/11 curriculum and poetry projects; and FDNY and NYPD families discussing what it means to see their family's history taught to a new generation. The lessons culminate Friday, Sept., at 1:30 p.m., when the school community will gather for a prayer service in the Prayer Garden, beside the preserved piece of World Trade Center steel.

The Directive Communications team

Directive, a performance marketing agency that works exclusively with B2B companies, expands its Directive Communications division, which will bring public relations, organic social, influencer marketing and paid social together under one integrated organization. Paid social, which previously operated under Directive’s sister brand Abe, is now part of Directive Communications. The expanded division offers services including strategic communications planning, media relations, thought leadership, executive and founder brand building, B2B influencer partnerships, community-led growth, and full-funnel organic and paid social media. It operates within Directive’s DiscoverabilityOS methodology, connecting awareness and credibility-building within the customer generation system. “Building Communications inside a performance agency with methodology and technology in place to connect marketing activity to pipeline gives us a fundamentally different starting point,” said Directive managing director of communications Larissa Williams.