Minnesota’s Ramsey County is looking for a firm to provide strategic communications, outreach, public participation, business relations and community engagement services to support the delivery of the METRO Bronze Line Bus Rapid Transit Project.

The proposed 9.8-mile route connecting downtown Saint Paul, St. Paul’s East Side, and Maplewood will include 17 new bus stops.

The selected firm shall serve as an integrated member of the overall project delivery team and support strategic communications during planning, environmental review, preliminary engineering, final design and project procurement.

It is expected to work on-site two to three days per week during active phases of project development, environmental review, design coordination, and construction readiness activities, unless otherwise directed by Ramsey County.

The goal is to create an inclusive, authentic and proactive community engagement effort throughout the construction process.

The effort is to begin in November and run through 2030 with an option for one more year.

Responses are due Sept. 23.

Read the RFP (PDF).