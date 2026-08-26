Impact PR & Communications signs on to provide strategic communications and support for Hudson Valley Connected, a regional initiative expanding free technology assistance and digital literacy resources throughout New York State’s Hudson Valley. Impact PR will develop and implement a comprehensive public awareness campaign designed to increase visibility, community engagement and utilization of these free services. It will also work to help the initiative expand its Digital Navigators of the Hudson Valley program, originally launched in 2022, across Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties. The project is funded through a $500,000 grant awarded by Empire State Development’s ConnectALL Office to the Westchester Library System, the lead financial partner and grant administrator for Hudson Valley Connected. “Thanks to this grant, and the resources of Impact PR & Communications, who have deep nonprofit expertise and roots in the communities we’re serving, we can have an even bigger impact and grow this program for the long-term,” said Carolyn Bennett Glauda, Digital Navigator ambassador for Hudson Valley Connected.

TURNER is named national public relations partner for Travel Oregon, a semi-independent state agency whose mission is to promote travel in the state. TURNER will lead an integrated program spanning strategic communications, proactive media relations, media and influencer familiarization visits, events and activations, deskside tours, content creator recommendations, and earned media generative engine optimization. The agency will work to elevate Oregon’s perception among consumers and strengthen the state’s position as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking meaningful outdoor, culinary, cultural and hospitality experiences. “TURNER’s creative approach to storytelling and blend of national and local representation is just what our state needs,” said Travel Oregon director of communications Julia Amato.

Rubenstein Public Relations is named agency of record for workforce development organization America Works, supporting the organization's strategic communications and national profile elevation. RPR will lead strategic communications efforts, media relations, and high-visibility campaigns, including the organization’s recent 250 Hires Initiative, aligning with the nation’s Semi-quincentennial. The agency will also amplify such America Works initiatives as its pretrial bail reform program in Baltimore, long-standing employer partnerships, and thought leadership positioning at the intersection of AI and modern workforce trends. "Rubenstein PR's expertise in strategic communications and their deep understanding of national media make them the ideal partner for our next phase of growth,” said America Works co-founder and CEO Dr. Lee Bowes.