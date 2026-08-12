Gabriel Attal

Gabriel Attal, who heads France’s Renaissance Partie, is relying on Gabriel Laurent Eshaghian, a Woodland Hills, CA-based real estate, aviation and investment executive, to boost his profile in the US ahead of France’s April 2027 elections.

Attal served as France’s prime minister from Jan-Sept. 2024 after he was appointed to the job by Emmanuel Macron during a political crisis. At 34, he was the youngest and only openly gay PM in France’s history.

Eshaghian, who is working on a pro-bono basis, is to introduce Attal to American people of influence in the business, political and academic sectors.

He will set up conference calls with Attal and members of his party to update them on US developments in the areas of trade, commerce, technology and foreign policy.

Eshaghian also may organize fund raising events for French nationals living in the US.