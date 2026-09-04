Oisín Ó Gógáin

Inizio, which works with clients in the health and life sciences sectors, appoints Oisín Ó Gógáin as chief people officer. Ó Gógáin joins from Aon, where he was most recently chief people officer for the subregion of UK, Ireland and South Africa, supporting around 10,000 colleagues. He brings deep experience in building inclusive, values-led cultures that strengthen client focus and colleague engagement. Ó Gógáin will be based at Inizio’s Dublin headquarters. “His leadership will play a key role in strengthening our culture, supporting our people, and enabling the next phase of our journey,” said Inizio CEO Ryan Quigley.

Allison Stransky

The Boston Beer Company names Allison Stransky CMO, effective Oct. 12. Stransky comes to the company from Samsung Electronics America, where she has served as VP and CMO, overseeing corporate marketing and communications, Big Data, AI-led transformation, sustainability and citizenship. Prior to Samsung, Stransky spent five years at Google, and previously held leadership roles at L'Oréal, Unilever and Johnson & Johnson. In her new post, Sransky will be responsible for leading the marketing function for Boston Beer’s portfolio of brands. She will oversee brand management, shopper marketing and connected commerce, digital and social media, integrated communications, media, sponsorships and experiential marketing, and consumer and business insights. “Allison brings a fresh perspective shaped by experience at some of the world's leading companies, along with a genuine passion for brand building and innovation, and we look forward to welcoming her to Boston Beer,” said Boston Beer founder, brewer, chairman, president and CEO Jim Koch.

Kim Lewis-Collins

Newark Regional Business Partnership and its 501(c)(3) affiliate, the Renaissance Newark Foundation, bring on Kim Lewis-Collins as VP, marketing and business development, a newly created role. Lewis-Collins was most recently executive director of the full-time MBA Careers Team at the NYU Stern School of Business. She has served as director, multicultural marketing & strategy at Verizon and director of brand & partnership at Avis Rent a Car, as well as holding senior marketing posts as The Kraft Heinz Company and T. Rowe Price. At NRBP, Lewis-Collins will oversee corporate sponsorships, integrated marketing and communications, digital campaigns, and signature event promotion for both organizations. “Kim brings an extraordinary depth of strategic marketing experience, a history of driving measurable revenue and brand growth for world-class organizations, and a profound commitment to multicultural engagement,” said NBRP president and CEO Ferlanda Fox Nixon.