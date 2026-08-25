IPREX names Big Picture PR in San Fransico, Precision Strategies in Washington, D.C., and Tiny Mighty Communications in Nashville as its first Americas Partner Cohort. The cohort brings together the three independent agencies to share ideas, build relationships and explore how the global network can help them navigate AI, growth and changing client needs. Over the coming months, they will connect with IPREX partners across the Americas and worldwide through mentoring, leadership programming and the network’s shared resources. “Independent agencies are at their best when they combine local knowledge and specialist strengths with trusted expertise from around the world,” Heidi Otway, global president of IPREX and president + partner of SalterMitchell PR, said. “Our first Americas Partner Cohort brings three agencies directly into that exchange, connecting them with peers, ideas and practical experience. It is about building the relationships that lead to stronger work and new opportunities.”

Highwire launches AcroAnswers, a proprietary AI visibility platform that helps organizations understand how they appear in AI-generated answers, how they compare with competitors, and how to improve their visibility. The platform lets clients track brand presence across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity through a single dashboard. It pairs AI visibility data with Highwire’s guidance to help organizations manage large language models as a stakeholder alongside their target audiences, media, analysts and social influencers. “Every organization spends years building its reputation across media, social, and search. AI is now compressing all of that effort into a single answer, and most brands have no idea what it says,” said Highwire co-founder and president Carol Carrubba. “AcroAnswers gives our clients a real-time, complete view of their visibility across every major LLM, paired with expertise to act on it. It’s the model behind everything we’re building in the Acro ecosystem: AI-enabled technology that amplifies the experienced strategies harnessing it.”

Big Red Oak, a Toronto-based agency specializing in the energy transition, and Naer Communications, a Calgary-based firm with extensive experience in communications and advocacy across renewable energy, infrastructure, and other highly regulated sectors, form a partnership providing integrated communications and marketing services to clean energy companies and organizations across Canada. The firms will work with clients operating across wind, solar, energy storage, nuclear power, electricity infrastructure, and energy-intensive industries such as data centers. Big Red Oak and Naer Communications will offer clients with assistance throughout the corporate and project lifecycle, from early market entry and project development through regulatory milestones, community engagement, construction, and operation. "Successful clean energy projects need more than a strong technical case. They need a clear story that is understood and reinforced at every stage," said Big Red Oak founding partner Lee de Lang. "This partnership allows us to shape that story early and carry it consistently from the first stakeholder conversation through every brand, digital, and public-facing channel."