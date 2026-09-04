Michele Ziosi

Michele Ziosi will rejoin Stellantis on Oct. 1 as chief PA officer responsible for Enlarged Europe and for the global coordination of the carmaker’s PA activities.

He returns to Stellantis from the Iveco Group, where he served since 2021 as chief public affairs & sustainability officer and a member of the senior leadership team.

Previously, Ziosi spent five years handling PA and institutional relations in Italy and Brussels for Fiat Group. He worked closely with European decisionmakers on policies regarding energy, sustainability, climate and mobility.

At Stellantis, he will coordinate the company’s engagement with governments, institutions and other key stakeholders with the Enlarged Europe COO on institutional and policy developments affecting the business, while providing strategic advice to the CEO.

He will report to the Enlarged Europe COO Emanuele Cappellano for regional responsibilities and to CEO Antonio Filosa for global matters.

Stellantis last month hired Stephanie Hartgrove as chief communications officer. She joined the company from Johnson & Johnson, where she was global vice president of MedTech communications and public affairs.