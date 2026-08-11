BGR Group represents Noble Supply and Logistics as it files for Chapter 11 due to a change in its weapons support contract with the Defense Logistics Agency.

DLA cut the term of Noble’s contract from 10 to four years after the company had already acquirred the inventory to satisfy the initial agreement. That change left the Boston-based company with $100M in inventory and assorted financial obligations

Founder & CEO Tom Noble said after a thorough evaluation of the company's options, it determined that Chapter 11 “is the right path to preserve the value of our business, while allowing us to continue meeting our obligations to the customers and partners we serve.”

He added that the company could not withstand the “significant headwinds that it will face over the coming months" due to the DLA move.

Noble Supply will use the Chapter 11 process to pursue a sale of all or some of its assiets, or mount a corporate overhaul.

BGR Group’s Jo Maney handles Noble Supply's Chapter 11.