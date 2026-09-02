Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency has kicked off a search for an international firm to handle its 2027 PR efforts.

TGA is seeking an experienced PR shop to provide strategic communications, media relations and related PR services in the USA market throughout the upcoming year, according to its invitition to pitch.

The Agency is responsible for developing and promoting Türkiye’s tourism brand and supporting the growth of the country’s tourism industry, in collaboration with the Republic of Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Credentials and financial proposals are due at TGA by no later than October 15th, 2026,

Here’s Türkiye’s official tourism promotion platform.