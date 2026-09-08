Lauren Boland

The DUX Group, a Washington, D.C.-based strategic communications firm that works with leaders in highly regulated industries, names Lauren Boland as VP. Boland most recently founded Dillon Circle Strategies. Before that, she was director of communications at the National Confectioners Association, running national media relations, consumer research rollouts, and industry positioning for a sector under steady regulatory, legislative and public health scrutiny. She has also served as VP for public affairs and communications at Marathon Strategies. At DUX, she will lead client relationships and day to day account work, with a focus on media relations, executive positioning, and issue campaigns for clients. “Lauren has done this work on Capitol Hill, at a national trade association, and for the global auto industry in Washington, so she understands what our clients are actually managing," said The DUX Amos Snead, founder and chief executive officer of The DUX Group.

Sarah Kennedy Ellis

Workday, an enterprise AI platform for HR, finance and IT, names Sarah Kennedy Ellis CMO, effective Oct. 5. Kennedy Ellis joins the company from Google, where she most recently served as VP global marketing for Google Cloud and Google Workplace. Before that, she held the CMO spot at Adobe’s Experience Cloud and Marketo units. Reporting to Workday co-founder, CEO and chair Aneel Bhusri, Kennedy Ellis will lead Workday's global marketing and communications organization and will be responsible for championing the company's brand narrative and growth strategy. "She's driven growth at scale for some of the biggest technology companies in the world and has spent the last decade at the center of enterprise AI,” said Bhusri. “Sarah's unique ability to translate complex technological shifts into compelling, customer-centric stories is exactly what we need."

Philip Stefano

Octave Specialty Group, a global specialty insurance firm, brings on Philip Stefano as managing director, head of investor relations. Stefano was most recently VP of investor relations and corporate development at Essent Group. He was previously director of Equity Research at Deutsche Bank. He has also held research and analyst roles at Citigroup, Aon, Ernst & Young, and AIG. “Phil’s strong analytical background and extensive experience with institutional investors will be invaluable to Octave as we expand our investor base and grow our business,” said Octave EVP, CFO and treasurer David Trick.