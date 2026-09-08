Brittney Basden

Brittney Basden, who led public affairs and advocacy partnerships at the Washington Post has joined Bully Pulpit International as a managing director.

At WaPo, she helpded organizations translate their policy priorities into integrated media, content and audience engagement strategies.

Earlier, she worked as senior director of corporate & brand partnerships at Politico.

Basden has PR firm experience gained from digital posts at Weber Shandwick and GMMB; international work at Edelman; and PA duties at FleishmanHillard.

BPI believes Basden’s media and agency experience will guide clients on how they can turn their narratives into compelling stories that connect with target audiences.