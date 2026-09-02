Finn Partners will promote the Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Disorders (AD/PD) international conference slated March 16-20 in Barcelona and online as a hybrid event.

The firm will elevate visibility for AD/PD by highlghting its role as a hub for breakthrough research on Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and related neurodegenerative disorders.

“Partnering with Finn allows us to amplify our message, reach a broader global audience, and accelerate scientific collaboration that ultimately leads to life-changing diagnostics and therapies for patients worldwide,” said Abraham Fisher, AD/PD co-founder and president.

Finn’s global health practice will lead media relations and stakeholder engagement to expand the conference’s footprint, strengthen participation among international clinical and scientific communities, and position AD/PD as an essential venue for translational neuroscience.

It will support AD/PD in driving international abstract submissions and delegate participation, spotlighting innovative research across the conference's 12 scientific tracks, and communicating key milestones and breakthrough discoveries leading up to and throughout the event.

"Brain health is one of the most critical and rapidly evolving domains in medicine today, affecting millions of families worldwide," said Richard Hatzfeld, Finn’s senior partner and brain health lead. "AD/PD has long been the epicenter for scientific discovery in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and related conditions.”