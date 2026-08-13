FGS Global represents Copart as the online vehicle auction company acquires auto marketplace and data services business ACV, a Joele Frank client, in a deal valued at $1.9B.

The addition of ACV’s digital wholesale platform for dealers and commercial clients extends Copart’s reach across the full vehicle lifecycle.

“ACV has built a differentiated, technology-driven marketplace that perfectly complements our extensive physical infrastructure and expansive buyer network,” said Copart CEO Jay Adair. “With ACV, we are uniquely positioned to drive efficiency and productivity throughout the entire automotive ecosystem, bringing greater transparency and superior economic outcomes to our customers for every vehicle, regardless of its condition.”

Copart’s $10.50 per share offer is a 45% premium to ACV’s closing stock price on August 10 (the last trading day prior to published media reports regarding a potential transaction involving ACV).

The company sold more than 4M units in 2025 in 11 countries including the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Spain and Ireland.

FGS Global’s John Christiansen and Robin Weinberg handle Copart, while Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher’s Adam Pollack and Greg Klassen represent ACV.