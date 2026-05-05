Yorktown Solutions has signed on to provide public affairs counsel to the Kyiv City Organization of Employers of the Oil & Gas Industry, which is the largest association representing Ukraine’s energy sector.

The firm is to establish and maintain communications between the Kyiv unit and sister affiliates in the country’s energy industry and to engage relevant stakeholders in the US.

Yorktown will work to secure US financing and facilitate commercial relationships with American equipment manufacturers, energy companies, trade associations and financing institutions.

It will push for US liquefied natural gas exports to Ukraine; inform US stakeholders of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and advocate for US assistance in protecting the oil & gas infrastructure.

Yorktown will support visits by the Organization’s leadership by developing strategic messaging, preparing briefing materials and arranging public events.

The one-year contract is worth $840K.