Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has sanctioned his former press secretary Iuliia Mendel for allegedly promoting Russian propaganda.

The 40-year-old former Ukrainian journalist and fixer for the New York Times served as Zelensky’s first press secretary after his 2019 election victory.

She was fired in 2021 but went on to publish The Fight of Our Lives, a fawning account of Zelenskyy and her time in his administration.

Mendel, who lives in the US, has turned into a key critic of Zelensky. She posted on X that “Zelenskyy isn’t just fighting the war—he’s fighting anyone who questions his version of it.”

The sanctions, which run for 10 years, include asset freezes and restrictions on trade and capital movements. They also prohibit Mendel from accessing her social media accounts from Ukraine.

In Mendel’s case, the sanctions also restrict access from within Ukraine to her social media accounts, which have tens of thousands of followers.