The Dallas Dept. of Sanitation Services seeks a firm to run a public education campaign to boost solid waste recycling aimed at single-family residential and duplex customers.
Dallas Wants Boost in Waste Recycling
Tue., Sep. 22, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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