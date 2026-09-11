Coast Mountain College, located in British Columbia, wants a firm to create an awareness campaign for its Centre for Community Workforce Development that will launch in January.
BC College Offers Branding Work
Fri., Sep. 18, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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