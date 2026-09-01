Dan Pooley

FINN Partners opens an office in Minneapolis, its fifth location in the Midwest and its 39th worldwide. The Minneapolis office, which represents an organic launch for the firm, will have a 10-person team supporting clients from the North Loop and outside the metro area, including Hormel Foods, Medtronic and Life Time. It is overseen by Dan Pooley, founding managing partner, Midwest, who has led the region's expansion since FINN Partners launched in 2011. The new location also will include four senior partners—Greg Swan (U.S. head of future & client transformation), Laura Anderson Sanchez (consumer lifestyle and sports), Carrie Young (health) and David Krejci (narrative intelligence). The Minneapolis team works alongside colleagues across FINN's 39 offices, giving Twin Cities clients access to the firm's global bench and giving clients elsewhere in the network access to the specialists based in Minnesota. “We built Chicago, Detroit and Madison around senior talent who understand their markets and the industries that drive them, and Minneapolis is very much the same,” said Pooley. “This is a market with real depth in health, outdoor and sports, consumer brands and technology, and a client base that expects senior people in the room.”

AMP3 PR hosts its annual Gifting Suite and Media Lounge in conjunction with New York Fashion Week. The event, which was held on Sept. 9 and 10 at the Duplex Penthouse in The Dominick Hotel in SoHo, showcased products from a range of the agency’s clients. It shared the latest trends and innovations from each brand. Attended by media, influencers, stylists and celebrities, the Gifting Suite and Media Lounge was intended to give AMP3’s clients a chance to gain further exposure for the Fall/Holiday season. Guests at the suite received a copy of the NYFW edition of the firm's exclusive magazine, AMPlified, as well as an ​​“NYFW Survival Kit Gift Bag” filled with a range of products. “This event has become a tentpole moment for our agency,” said AMP3 PR co-founder & managing partner Alyson Roy. “It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase what’s coming up for our clients and to receive one-to-one feedback from our network in real time.”

Curious Plot, which works with clients in the agriculture, food and companion animal industries, is accepting applications for its 2026 Seed to Succeed pro bono program. Now in its 16th year, Seed to Succeed provides a selected organization with counsel and pro bono support. Potential areas of support may include public relations, strategic communications, messaging, media relations, content development, social media, digital strategy, creative development and thought leadership. The program is designed to help organizations with a meaningful connection to agriculture, food, animals or rural communities strengthen their communications and amplify their impact. “Every year, we’re inspired by the organizations that apply and the important work they’re doing,” said Curious Plot president and CEO Mitch Van Kampen. “Our goal is to provide more than just communications support; we want to help a deserving organization build momentum, reach the people who matter most and ultimately make a bigger impact.”