Kuwait has hired Mercury Public Affairs to handle strategic communications in connection with the Oct. 24 dedication of the Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm Memorial in Washington.

Located at the southwest corner of Constitution Avenue NW and 23rd Street near the Lincoln Memorial, the monument will honor the approximately 700K Americans who served in the 1990-91 Gulf War, along with the 34-nation “Coalition of the Willing.”

Kuwait wants Mercury to promote “the enduring strength of the U.S.-Kuwait strategic partnership through national media, opinion leadership, and executive visibility,” according to the contract.

Mercury is to develop and proactively pitch storylines to national, regional, defense, diplomatic and foreign affairs media outlets to generate earned media coverage; and engage prominent American columnists, editorial writers and opinion leaders through targeted outreach, background briefings, and editorial engagement designed to encourage commentary highlighting the significance of the memorial dedication and the Kuwait-US relationship.

The contract, which went into effect Sept. 10 and runs till Nov. 1, is valued at $70K. Mercury partner Patrick Costello, who was CEO of the National Securty Project, heads the four-member Kuwait team.

Omnciom owns Mercury.