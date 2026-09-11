Adam Cubbage

Precision Strategies has recruited DGA Group’s Adam Cubbage as CEO of the Washington-based firm.

As DGA Americas head and member of the executive comittee, Cubbage helped build out the strategic communications, US government relations, energy, Latin American/Caribbean units and the global intelligence group.

Since joining DGA in 2020, he helped forge it into a global powerhouse with more than 300 staffers and 13 offices in North/South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.

Before DGA, Cubbage worked at FTI Consulting in London and New York, where he focused on crisis communications and financial communications. He also was a practicing attorney at Shearman & Sterling (now A&O Shearman).

"After 13 years of significant growth and expansion, the time is right to bring in an experienced CEO to scale Precision," said Stephanie Cutter, Precision co-founder and managing partner.

She said Cubbage is “widely respected for his strategic focus not only in building businesses but providing the high-level counsel our clients need in the U.S. and across the world to navigate constantly shifting challenges.”

ABRY Partners invested in Precision in January 2023 to accelerate growth across its integrated best-in-class services, technology, and proprietary data and AI platforms. Precision, which acquired Firehouse Strategies in March, has more than 125 US professionals.