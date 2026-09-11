Christine Lewis

Christine Lewis, who was most recently SVP at Inkhouse, moves to Tier One Partners, where she will be SVP, managing director.

Lewis has been at Inkhouse (now part of Orchestra) since 2017, serving as VP and account director before taking on the SVP role in 2023. She was previously at Matter, Solomon McCown and Duffy & Shanley. She has worked with organizations ranging from fast-growing startups to global technology brands, building integrated PR, social media and executive communications programs.

In her new role, Lewis will help lead Tier One's Boston team, driving new business growth, deepening client relationships, and shaping the agency's strategic direction as a member of its senior leadership team.

"Christine is exactly the kind of business builder and strategic thinker we look for as we expand our leadership team," said Marian Hughes, co-founder and managing partner at Tier One. "Her deep experience guiding technology companies through pivotal moments, paired with her commitment to developing great teams, makes her an incredible addition to our leadership bench.”