John Flannery

John Flannery, who has more than two decades of expeirience in commercial insurance and corporate specialty markets, has joined HDI Global US as chief marketing and communications officer.

Responsible for internal and external communications, he will devise a strategy for HDI to deepen its engagement with brokers, clients, employees and media.

Flannery joins HDI from Vantage Risk, where he was chief marketing and communications officer. He reports to chief commercial officer Uwe Schoberth.

Earlier, Flannery was head of North American marketing & communications at AIG, head of marketing and communications at Valdius Group and VP marketing operations and digital strategy at XL Catlin.

Schoberth praised Flannery's track record of building strong brands and creating compelling market narratives. "As we continue to expand our presence in the United States, it is essential that journalists, brokers, clients, employees, and industry stakeholders clearly understand who we are, what we stand for and the value we bring to the market as a trusted 'Partner in Transformation,"' said Schoberth.

HDI is part of Hanover, Germany-based B2B insurer Talanx Group, which has assets of $220B.