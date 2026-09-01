CashmanKatz launches CK Health, a healthcare marketing specialty focused on helping organizations navigate the healthcare landscape, build stronger brands, deepen connections with the people they serve and accelerate demand. It gives healthcare clients access to industry knowledge alongside the agency’s broader capabilities in strategy, branding, creative, digital experience, communications, media and activation. CK Health is led by Sean Folan, who was previously president and COO at advertising agency Cronin. He brings more than three decades of experience in healthcare marketing, branding and business growth, having advised health systems, provider networks, medical technology companies, consumer health brands, payers and life sciences organizations. “Healthcare organizations are under immense pressure to build trust, differentiate themselves, grow their impact and strengthen connections with the people they serve,” said Folan. “Yet much of healthcare marketing still looks and sounds remarkably similar. CK Health was created to challenge that convention, and bring greater humanity, creativity and marketing discipline to one of the most complex and consequential industries in our world.”

Mission North introduces its Physical Industries practice, which will focus on physical AI applications across four verticals: commerce, manufacturing, mobility, and aerospace and defense. EVP Melinda Ball and VP Eric Stephens will lead the practice under co-CEO Bill Bourdon. The practice serves digital-native companies building the new technology, the incumbents adopting it, and the investors backing both. It formalizes work Mission North has done for years advising leaders in robotics, autonomous manufacturing, transportation, public safety, retail, logistics and operational technology. “Companies in physical industries are facing growing scrutiny,” said Melinda Ball, EVP, Mission North. “The decisions they make about product safety, policy and community engagement, and how they communicate their progress all shape trust—and trust often determines whether a company succeeds.”

Muck Rack, an AI communications platform, announces a new feature designed to help communications leaders identify timely opportunities to shape relevant news conversations while they are still developing. Built on Curation Engine, the monitoring capability that Muck Rack launched earlier this year, Newsjacking Opportunities continuously evaluates the news cycle. It then measures the results against an organization’s Curation Engine prompt, which captures their goals, priorities, expertise and monitoring. Newsjacking is one of several capabilities announced as part of Muck Rack’s Q3 Above the Fold, its new quarterly product announcement series. The release also includes expanded Curation Engine capabilities, multi-subject monitoring, AI summaries, flexible analytics, Global Tags, broader broadcast and licensed content monitoring, redesigned Coverage Reports, agentic coverage analysis and an upcoming Model Context Protocol integration. “The window to be a part of a news moment can feel impossibly short, especially when you have a valuable perspective to share,” said Muck Rack co-founder and CEO Greg Galant. “We built our Newsjacking capability to give communications teams a faster way to spot those opportunities and act on them before they’re too late.”