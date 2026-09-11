Jennifer Condon

Dezenhall Resources, a DC-based crisis management and public affairs firm names Jennifer Condon as SVP, Colin Shott as senior director and Terry Delahunty as director, media buying. Condon joins the firm from America250, the congressionally authorized organization overseeing the United States’ 250th-anniversary commemoration, where she was chief executive and led government relations, public affairs, strategic communications, corporate partnerships, and public policy. Shott was most recently a VP in corporate reputation at FleishmanHillard, advising clients on social listening, misinformation and disinformation analysis, crisis response, and reputation-risk management. Delahunty joins from Techne Media, where he served as director, client accounts and managed complex paid-media plans. The firm has also brought on Holly McPherson and Ryan Oster as associates. The additions strengthen the firm’s bench across client strategy, public affairs, financial management, operations, and paid media execution. Dezenhall Resources president Josh Culling said the new hires included “experienced senior strategists, strong operators and tacticians with serious technical skills.”

Carlos Cortinas

Thunderly brings on Carlos Cortinas as chief strategy officer, a newly created position intended to help agency clients strengthen their strategic marketing foundation. Cortinas joins Thunderly after having served as creative director at ad agencies including Transmission and MindHandle. "The addition of Carlos and his years of expertise allows us to provide an additional strategic layer that will enable brands to align every aspect of their marketing communications into a cohesive, structured strategy that is critical in today's rapidly evolving marketing landscape,” said Thunderly CEO Scott White.

Thiago Vitale

Reputation Advisors International, a global network of senior communications professionals with members in 18 cities across 14 countries, brings on Thiago Vitale, CEO of Brazilian firm TORRE Comunicação e Estratégia, as its newest member. Vitale has held roles in public relations and marketing for such organizations as the Brazilian Construction Industry Chamber (CBIC) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil). During his tenure at Apex-Brasil, he worked on communications initiatives for such major events as the 2014 World Cup. "His extensive experience in corporate communications, marketing, and strategy, along with his work supporting major events and initiatives, adds valuable perspectives to our global network," said James F. Haggerty, CEO of PRCG Haggerty LLC in New York and President of Reputation Advisors International.