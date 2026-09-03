Padilla has been selected by the University of Virginia to lead digital marketing services for talent recruitment at UVA Health, an academic health care center associated with the University. The agency’s healthcare, creative and paid media teams will work to reach high-demand candidates for nursing and clinical positions at UVA Health, executing integrated marketing campaigns aimed at strengthening the employer brand, engaging qualified candidates and building talent pipelines. UVA Health includes a medical center, school of medicine, school of nursing and health sciences library. “Leveraging data-driven strategy, compelling storytelling and a targeted approach, we’re excited to show qualified candidates just how special UVA is—through its history, mission and impact—and encourage them to grow their careers at UVA Health,” said Padilla SVP, channels and integrated marketing Rosalie Morton.

Ruder Finn adds Carter's, Sweet Loren's and Vytalogy Wellness to the roster of its brand experience practice. The agency will serve as AOR for all three brands. For Carter's, which designs apparel for babies and young children, Ruder Finn will support its family of brands with integrated communications spanning corporate reputation, executive thought leadership, influencer and media relations, and experiential activations. For Sweet Loren's, a natural, allergy-friendly, ready-to-bake refrigerated dough brand, Ruder Finn will provide creative brand storytelling, strategic partnerships, influencer engagement, media relations and experiential programming, as well as supporting company founder and CEO Loren Castle's thought leadership platform. Vytalogy Wellness has engaged Ruder Finn to deliver an integrated communications strategy spanning brand strategy, executive thought leadership, digital and social integration, talent partnerships, and consumer engagement, which includes wellness brands Natrol and Jarrow Formulas.

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry is named U.S. PR agency of record for AI orchestration system Centrical. Led from the agency’s Boston office, the PR program will focus on establishing Centrical as a relevant voice at the intersection of AI, workforce performance and business outcomes. The efforts will aim to showcase the impact of AI-guided coaching and development by supporting the company’s upcoming announcements and thought leadership coverage through an earned media relations program. “We want to share our mission and perspectives, and we chose the lorries to help us tell that story, build our voice in the media and be part of the broader conversation around AI in the workplace,” said Centrical VP of global marketing Natalie Roth.