Mark Weinstein

Target appoints Mark Weinstein as chief marketing and guest experience officer. Weinstein joins Target from Hilton, where he served as global chief marketing officer for all 28 brands and Hilton Honors, as well as head of luxury brands. At Target, he is charged with shaping a more connected experience across the ways customers engage with the brand, from discovery and shopping to how Target shows up in culture and communities. He will also oversee Roundel, Target's retail media network, and Target+, its highly curated marketplace. "Mark has a proven ability to understand what consumers value and turn those insights into brand connections that feel relevant and personal,” said Target CEO Michael Fiddelke. “His leadership will help us elevate the guest experience across every interaction with Target, deepening existing relationships, welcoming new guests and driving continued growth."

(L-R) Brian Rocks,

Shelby Rauen

Deerfield Group, which works with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health tech and consumer health companies, appoints Brian Rocks as CFO and Shelby Rauen as head of strategy. Rocks was most recently SVP, finance at AdaptHealth, a network of full-service medical equipment companies. He was previously SVP and finance director at New York-based ad agency Heartbeat and has held positions at Digitas Health and Publicis Health. Rocks leads Deerfield's finance function with a mandate to build an agile model to flex resources across the agency as client needs shift. Rauen comes to Deerfield from life-sciences-focused agency Eversana, where she was EVP, managing director of strategic planning. She has also held strategic and planning roles at AREA 23, DDB Health, Doner and Draftfcb. She leads Deerfield's strategy practice, organizing it around a more fluid, diversified team model. Deerfield has also promoted Dominic Viola to chief innovations officer, Amanda Sellers to chief communications officer and Tim Frank to CMO. The staffing moves are intended to advance Built for This—the agency’s model for its next phase of growth. “We have always led with innovation, but our core has always been, and always will be, our people. As technology becomes a commodity across the industry, senior-level judgment, experience, and relationships are what set the agency apart,” said Deerfield Group CEO Frank Burrell.

(L-R) LaToya Smith, Andrew Baker

Hailstone Strategies, a PR and strategic communications firm for labor unions and workers’ rights organizations, hires LaToya Smith and Andrew Baker as VPs. Smith was most recently CCO at a public safety organization in Chicago. She previously spent nearly 15 years with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, where she led communications for organizing, advocacy, legislative, and member engagement campaigns. Baker most recently, Baker served as director of communications & special projects for Child Care Providers United, a partnership between SEIU and AFSCME representing 75,000 family child care providers in California. The addition of Smith and Baker expands Hailstone’s senior-level capacity to provide unions with integrated communications support spanning strategic planning, earned media, messaging, digital communications, and member storytelling. “Both have spent their careers at the intersection of communications, organizing, and advocacy,” said Hailstone Strategies president and founder Dave Bates. “They understand that great PR isn’t just about getting attention. It’s about using communications strategically to shape public opinion and build real worker power to win concrete victories.”