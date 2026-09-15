(L-R) Dustin Johnson, COnall McDevitt

Penta brings on Dustin Johnson, former chief commercial and innovation officer at Weber Shandwick, as president, global intelligence, part of a reorganization of the firm’s executive team. Conall McDevitt, who has been with Penta since 2013, will be taking on the title of president, global advisory. At Weber Shandwick, Johnson led the firm's integrated AI, analytics, research and technology capabilities. He previously oversaw transformation initiatives at Edelman and held senior strategy roles at PwC and Microsoft. In his new post, Johnson will lead Penta’s global intelligence and AI units, bringing together the firm's intelligence teams, proprietary products and technology organization. McDevitt, who has served as Penta’s managing partner for Europe and Asiz, will lead global Advisory, overseeing the firm's public affairs, financial communications, brand strategy, corporate communications and crisis specialties."Our clients increasingly come to us for real-time intelligence that gives them a clearer, more comprehensive view of what matters, so they have the confidence to act,” said Penta CEO Jim O’Leary, who joined the firm in May. “I'm excited to see demand for our integrated approach accelerate under Dustin and Conall's leadership."

Kristen Silverberg

Business Roundtable names Kristen Silverberg as president and CEO, succeeding current CEO Joshua Bolten, who is stepping down on Jan. 31, 2027. Silverberg has been president and COO at Business Roundtable since 2022. She previously served as Assistant Secretary of State and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union during the George W. Bush administration in addition to being a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Judge David Sentelle of the U.S. Court of Appeals. “Kristen has a long track record in the public and private sectors of bringing leaders together,” said General Motors chair and CEO Mary Barra. “She knows how to turn complex challenges into a clear agenda and meaningful results. Business Roundtable will be exceptionally well-served by her leadership.”

Catherine Austin

Holland & Hart, a legal firm with firm with more than 500 lawyers in 14 offices, promotes Catherine Austin to chief marketing and business development officer. Austin joined the firm as senior industry and client growth manager In July. In her new post, she will partner with Holland & Hart leadership to align the firm's marketing and business development programs and strengthen how the firm goes to market organized around clients' businesses and industries. “Catherine joins our leadership team at exactly the right moment," said Holland & Hart chair Chris Balch. “She turns strategy into results, she leads teams that deliver, and we're excited to have Catherine driving our client and market strategy as we invest in the firm's future.”