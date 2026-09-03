FINN Partners is named public relations agency of record for SUSE, which provides enterprise open-source solutions. FINN will support SUSE’s global communications strategy, including media relations, thought leadership, executive visibility, and strategic storytelling across the company’s portfolio. The agency was selected for its deep expertise in enterprise technology, AI, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity, as well as its ability to translate complex technical innovation into compelling business storytelling. “At a time when organizations worldwide are rethinking resilience, digital sovereignty and AI strategy, we need a communications partner that understands both the technical and geopolitical forces shaping the industry,” said SUSE CMO Margaret Dawson. “FINN Partners understands the evolving enterprise landscape, works in the trenches, and has a deep roster of business and technical media relationships to amplify our story and the SUSE brand throughout North America.”

Lou Hammond Group signs on to work with the West Virginia Department of Tourism; The New Hampshire Division of Travel & Tourism Development; Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Oregon’s Willamette Valley. LHG will provide public relations, strategic planning, branding and digital marketing for all four clients. For the West Virginia Department of Tourism (referred to as “Almost Heaven”), LHG will spotlight the state’s New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, along with its 35 state parks and forests and some of the East Coast’s best outdoor recreation. The New Hampshire Division of Travel & Tourism Development, as part of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, has engaged LHG to promote the state’s seven travel regions to increase visitation, travel and visitor expenditures. The first federally protected area in the U.S., Hot Springs, Arkansas will depend on LHG to leverage its reputation as America’s “first wellness town.” For the Willamette Valley, known as Oregon’s wine country, LHG will also spotlight its forests, family farms, charming small towns, quirky festivals, and one of the Pacific Northwest's most exciting farm-to-table dining scenes.

Wireside Communications adds Xscape Photonics, Salience Labs and Aria Networks to its client roster. For Xscape Photonics, Wireside handles media relations and content development, with a focus on the creation and distribution of press releases and thought leadership blog posts. The goal is to increase brand awareness across a wide-range of audiences and position Xscape Photonics as a leader in photonic solutions for next-generation AI data center fabrics. Salience has also engaged the agency to lead media relations and content development. Its efforts are designed to position Salience Labs as a leader in the development of all-optical circuit silicon photonic switching technology. In addition to managing social media relations for Aria Networks, Wireside supports the company's social media, event management, content development and branding efforts. “Their strategic approach and collaborative style made them the clear partner to help elevate our brand and tell stories about our company, people and the development of innovative photonic solutions for next-generation AI data center fabrics,” said Xscape Photonics CEO and co-founder Vivek Raghunathan.