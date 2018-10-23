Antenna Group is presenting “Antenna House 2026: The Value Transition,” an immersive Climate Week NYC experience taking place Wednesday, Sept. 23 at LUME Studios in New York City. Antenna House will convene more than 600 leaders from across energy, climate, technology, finance, corporate sustainability, infrastructure, and media for conversations focused on the most consequential issues shaping the global economy. Launched at Climate Week NYC in 2025 under the theme “Antenna House: Portal to Possible,” Antenna House was created to address the ideas, and conversations shaping what’s next for climate and energy. “The energy and climate industries have spent years proving what is technologically possible. We are now entering a fundamentally different phase,” said Antenna Group CEO Keith Zakheim. “The challenge now is transforming proven technologies into scaled markets. Technology alone does not create markets. Solutions have to be understood, trusted, financed and adopted.”

Statusphere, an AI marketing platform, is hosting Status Summit, an invitation-only event focused on how AI is changing the way consumers discover, evaluate and ultimately choose brands and products. The summit will take place on Oct. 7 at Level Ten in New York City during Advertising Week New York. The program will examine seven areas increasingly influencing how brands are found and chosen: consumer intelligence, AI-powered discovery, creator content, search, commerce, visual discovery and creative performance. “The way brands get discovered is fundamentally changing, and we’re entering a new trust economy where what real people say about a product increasingly influences what platforms recommend and what consumers purchase,” said Statusphere founder and CEO Kristen Wileye. “For marketers, that means creator content has value far beyond a single social post. It is becoming part of the infrastructure of brand discovery. We created Status Summit to bring together the leaders shaping this new ecosystem.”

Antenna Up, a commercial, cultural and philanthropic infrastructure company that partners with brands and media to develop what it calls a “healthier men's media ecosystem in the US,” is sponsoring its second annual Marketing to Men Summit in NYC and on global livestream on Thursday Sept. 24 from 9:30-6pm. The summit, with the theme “Cooler to Care,” will feature sessions planned around was to engage American men in authentic and multi-dimensional ways via data and storytelling. It will also provide opportunities to connect and build collaborations with marketing and advertising leaders, media executives, brand innovators, researchers, and change makers. Speakers will be from such companies and organizations as Procter & Gamble, Nielsen, Peloton, Pinterest, Nestlé, AARP, UNTUCKit, Clean Co, GameChanger, Project Andron, The Female Quotient, Plan A for Men and Oar Health.