Roger Stone

Donald Trump political ally Roger Stone has signed on to provide public affairs counsel to the Government of Haiti.

His Fort Lauderdale-based Drake Ventures has a one-year contract worth $780K ($65K per month).

That pact calls for Stone to advocate on behalf of Haiti before the US government and keep it updated on developments that could impact its interests.

One such area likely is the Supreme Court’s ruling to allow the Trump White House to end Temporary Protected Status for 350K Haitian nationals living in the US.

Stone reports to Raina Forbin—Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship.