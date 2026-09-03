Jalen Brunson

Thirty Third Management Group, a family-owned brand advisory firm, is launched by New York Knicks point guard and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson. The firm will manage Brunson’s off-court business in addition to representing clients in professional sports, business and philanthropy. Brunson’s mother, Sandra, will serve as president of the company, with his sister Erica Brunson heading up Thirty Third’s efforts in women’s professional sports. "Thirty Third" is a reference to Brunson’s draft position —he was selected 33rd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. “This firm was born from a belief that the most powerful brands are built on trust, purpose, and genuine human connection,” said Erica Brunson said in a statement. “We are committed to helping our clients maximize opportunities, whether in professional sports, business, or philanthropy, and want to be a strategic partner that champions both success and significance.”

Allison Worldwide launches Allison Worldwide Health Group, an integrated health communications offering. It is set up to serve biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, health organizations, government entities, healthcare systems, patient advocacy organizations and health technology innovators. The group will be led by senior experts with deep expertise in the major segments of the health industry expected to grow rapidly in the next five years—breakthrough medicines; chronic disease management and prevention; rare disease and specialty medicines; women’s health, mental health, consumer health and wellness; and innovative healthcare delivery, systems and access. “Fueled by AI-driven predictive analytics, earned and influencer authenticity, our Group helps clients anticipate opportunities, build influence, protect reputation and connect seamlessly with audiences—so they can see around corners and be ahead of what’s next,” said Wendy Lund, global CEO, Allison Worldwide and vice chair of health, Stagwell.

Susan Davis International founder and chairman Susan Ann Davis is awarded an honorary doctorate by Ulster University, a public research university in Northern Ireland. The distinction recognizes Davis’s decades-long contributions to global business, women’s leadership and her enduring diplomatic commitment to driving peace and economic prosperity in Northern Ireland. A Washington, DC-based public affairs and strategic communications agency, SDI works with clients in sectors including government, healthcare, corporate, nonprofit and military & veterans. “Whether working to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement, building trilateral innovation through the U.S.-Ireland R&D Partnership, or opening doors for women entrepreneurs globally, my career has been anchored in a single belief: extraordinary things can happen when you bring people together across borders and communities,” said Davis.