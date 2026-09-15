Jonathan Blum

The American Bankers Association names Jonathan Blum EVP, congressional relations and legislative affairs. Blum previously served on ABA’s congressional relations team from December 2022 to January 2025. He was most recently an SVP at Venture Government Strategies. In addition to serving as public policy advisor at legal firm WilmerHale, Blum has held several Capitol Hill posts, including Acting Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs at the Treasury Department, and lead advisor for the House Financial Services Committee Financial Institutions Subcommittee. In his new role, Blum will oversee the ABA’s bipartisan team responsible for engaging lawmakers and their staff on policy and legislative issues affecting banks and the communities they serve. “His deep knowledge of banking policy issues, years of experience in government and familiarity with ABA and our members make him the perfect choice to advance the banking sector’s policy priorities on Capitol Hill,” said ABA president and CEO Rob Nichols.

Ann DeVries

Rithm Capital Corp., an alternative asset manager, brings on Ann DeVries as head of investor relations. DeVries joins Rithm from Banc of California, where she was head of strategic finance and investor relations. Before that, she led investor relations at financial tech company Bakkt and spent 16 years at JPMorgan Chase in a variety of senior roles across investment banking, corporate finance and investor relations. At Rithm, DeVries will lead the development and execution of the company’s investor relations strategy, overseeing engagement with current and prospective shareholders and the sell-side analyst community. “Her strong experience leading IR functions and deep relationship network will be instrumental as we strengthen our dialogue with the investment community and articulate how Rithm’s integrated platform and owner-operator advantage supports our strategy and growth,” said Rithm CEP Michael Nierenberg.

Erica Doyne

Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company, names Erica Doyne CMO. Doyne was most recently CMO at mortgage lender Cardinal Financial, where she established the company's marketing organization and led brand strategy, customer acquisition, and digital product. She previously held senior marketing positions with AMResorts and Apple Leisure Group, a part of Hyatt. "Erica is a dynamic and highly accomplished leader who understands the powerful intersection of brand, customer, technology, and commercial performance," said Highgate principal and chief commercial officer Ankur Randev. "Her experience building iconic brands, leading through transformation, and bringing innovative thinking to complex organizations will be incredibly valuable as we continue to evolve Highgate's commercial strategy."