A Qorvis unit is providing strategic communications and related services to the embattled Republic of Yemen.

Geopolitical Solutions is handling media & stakeholder relations; traditional/digital media monitoring & analysis; and coordination with partners, consultants and vendors used by Yemen’s DC embassy.

It receives a monthly $110K retainer under the five-month contract, effective Sept. 14.

Qorvis founder Michael Petruzzelo consults on efforts made by the six-member GeoPols team.

His DC-based shop has been the “go-to firm” PR firm of Saudi Arabia, which has been fighting along with its Yemeni allies against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels since the 9/11 World Trade Center and Pentagon terror attacks. Fifteen of the 19 plane hijackers came from Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom spent $1.1M at Qorvis during the six-month period ended March 31.

President Donald Trump rejected a personal plea from Saudi crown prince Mohammed bid Salman on Sept. 17 to bomb the Houthi forces.

GeoPols reports to Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Expatriates.