A Qorvis unit is providing strategic communications and related services to the embattled Republic of Yemen.
Geopolitical Solutions is handling media & stakeholder relations; traditional/digital media monitoring & analysis; and coordination with partners, consultants and vendors used by Yemen’s DC embassy.
It receives a monthly $110K retainer under the five-month contract, effective Sept. 14.
Qorvis founder Michael Petruzzelo consults on efforts made by the six-member GeoPols team.
His DC-based shop has been the “go-to firm” PR firm of Saudi Arabia, which has been fighting along with its Yemeni allies against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels since the 9/11 World Trade Center and Pentagon terror attacks. Fifteen of the 19 plane hijackers came from Saudi Arabia.
The Kingdom spent $1.1M at Qorvis during the six-month period ended March 31.
President Donald Trump rejected a personal plea from Saudi crown prince Mohammed bid Salman on Sept. 17 to bomb the Houthi forces.
GeoPols reports to Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Expatriates.