(L-R) Konajilo Luseni Barrasso, Nyla Saleh

Highwire brings on Konajilo Luseni Barrasso as managing director, business services, and Nyla Saleh as EVP, executive client partner. Barrasso comes to Highwire from We. Communications, where she most recently served as EVP. Before that, she was a senior director at Burson-Marsteller (now Burson) and group VP at Makovsky + Company. At Highwire, Barrasso will lead the development of the agency’s business services practice, strengthening its capabilities across B2B, financial and professional services, and impact. Saleh was most recently a brand practice and North American retail sector lead at Weber Shandwick and previously served as an SVP at Edelman. In her new post, she will be a senior executive partner to major clients, bringing together sector, strategy, creative, media, and marketing capabilities around their business priorities. “During their careers, they have earned the trust of leading brands, grown complex client relationships, and built strong teams capable of navigating today’s most dynamic news cycles,” said Highwire CEO Michael O’Brien.

Adam Steingart

APPLY, an agentic customer experience partner backed by Interlock Equity, appoints Adam Steingart as global general manager, entertainment. Most recently, he served as head of commercial strategy and business development at GameSquare Holdings. He was previously head of revenue and brand partnerships at the NBAl’s NBAT 2 Media unit, and has also held senior strategy and marketing posts and Paramount and ViacomCBS. At APPLY, Steingart will lead the company’s strategy across sports, media, the creator economy and live experiences, and work to expand its ACx capabilities across these sectors. "The entertainment sector is navigating exactly that kind of moment as AI reshapes how audiences discover content, how brands activate partnerships, and how experiences get built and delivered,” said APPLY CEO Ali Alkhafaji. “Adam understands both the commercial reality and the creative opportunity and will help our clients develop work that delivers on both."

John Ken

Auction.com, an online real estate marketplace that specializes in foreclosure and bank-owned properties, names John Ken SVP of marketing. Ken joins the company from Experian, where he served as VP, customer lifecycle and marketing technology. He previously held marketing and strategy posts at IBM and automotive platform Edmunds.com. In his new post, Ken will work to grow the platform’s buyer base and expand its marketing technology, with a focus on bringing more qualified buyers to properties the marketplace sells. “John brings the performance marketing and data discipline that our marketplace growth strategy needs right now,” Kilander said. “His experience building education and lifecycle programs at scale will help us reach more buyers and get them ready to participate with confidence.”