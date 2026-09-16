Jean Charest

Teneo has named Canadian politico Jean Charest as senior advisor in its Montreal office.

One of the best-known political figures in Canada, Charest served more than 30 years at the federal level and in the National Assembly of Quebec.

First elected to the House of Commons in 1984, Charest served as premier of Québec from 2003 to 2012 and as a deputy prime minister of Canada.

He played a key role in championing the free-trade agreement between Canada and the European Union—the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

Charest joins Teneo from Montreal law firm Therrien Couture Jolicoeur. In his role as strategic advisor, he helped clients with international transactions, projects and mandates.

“Jean brings an exceptional depth of experience and a sophisticated understanding of the political, economic and geopolitical issues shaping Canada’s position in the global economy," said Teneo vice chairman James Crossland. “His perspective and counsel on many matters will be invaluable to our clients, both in Canada and internationally.”