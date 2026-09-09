Scott Pansky

Sandbox Communications, a consultancy that works to help nonprofits strengthen donor relationships and expand their networks, while guiding organizations in building stronger cultures and purpose-driven partnerships, is launched by Allison Worldwide founding partner Scott Pansky. The consultancy, with offerings that include hands-on workshops, strategic counsel and mentorship, says it is grounded in a simple philosophy: Lessons learned while playing together as children remain relevant in the boardroom today. Pansky has led purpose-driven campaigns and partnerships for organizations including Toyota, Hyundai, Hasbro, ConAgra Food, Partnership With Native Americans, Stand Up to Cancer and Smile Train. He will bring the Sandbox Lessons philosophy to two upcoming conferences. On October 13, he will speak at Ragan’s Internal Communications Conference at Microsoft headquarters, and on October 17, he will keynote at the PRSSA ICON Conference. “At its core, business has to be about people, and somewhere along the way, between COVID and the growth of social media and AI, many have forgotten this,” said Pansky. “Throughout my career, I have seen that the strongest organizations are built through trust, curiosity and genuine relationships.”

FINN Partners releases “The Next Frontier in Brain Health,” an eBook exploring how global advances in science can reach people through better care, communication and attention to brain health. The collection examines what stands between scientific promise and everyday progress when it comes to brain conditions. It cites statistics from the World Health Organization that place the number of people who develop dementia each year at nearly 10 million. It notes that complex scientific information can make new options difficult to understand, while prevention and lifelong cognitive well-being need greater attention across health care, education and the workplace. "Brain health belongs on the agenda wherever leaders make decisions about people," said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose at FINN Partners. "Communication is care when it makes knowledge useful to the people who need it. This collection calls on leaders to connect what science is teaching us with what people need to live well."

Tunheim and its creative partner CCF have earned two Northern Lights Awards from the Minnesota Association of Government Communicators and received three Gold Awards from the Healthcare Advertising Awards for the “Easier Said Than Done” tobacco cessation campaign that it produced for the Minnesota Department of Health. The campaign, which the agency says has reached Minnesotans more than 60 million times in the year since its launch, has aimed to authentically represent the challenges of quitting, as well as supporting Minnesotans on their quit journey through empathetic messaging and encouraging them to seek support. “Our team carefully crafted this campaign and its messaging to resonate with Minnesotans across the state and encourage them to seek support,” said Tunheim senior account supervisor Jason Dorow. “It’s an honor to both receive these recognitions and conduct this meaningful work.”