Amy Spitalnick

The Jewish Council for Public Affairs has condemned president Trump’s threat made during his UN General Assembly speech to wipe Iran off the map.

He threatened to “annihilate the Islamic Republic [of Iran]”, and warned that he could “drive them into hell with no chance of survival” if Iran does not reach a deal with the US.

In response, JCPA CEO Amy Spitalnick issued the following statement:

“For the second time this year, the president has openly threatened to wipe out a nation—this time from the podium of the very body that adopted the Genocide Convention.

"His musing about whether to drive Iran ‘into hell, with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations’ isn’t aimed at a regime—it targets a people and their children and grandchildren.

"As Jews and as Americans, we know where talk of erasing a population for generations leads, and every leader must condemn it without hesitation, whatever their stance on the war in Iran.”

Prior to taking the JCPA helm, Spitalnick was executive director of Integrity First for America, which won its groundbreaking lawsuit against the neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and hate groups responsible for the Charlottesville violence.

Founded 80 years ago, JCPA has served as the national convener of Jewish coalitions working to build a just and inclusive democracy.