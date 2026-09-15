Hawaii County is accepting proposals from nonprofit groups for a marketing campaign to support its commitment to regenerative tourism and to ensure the Big Island is competitive in the global visitor industry market.

The campaign’s goal is to cultivate sustainable visitor demand that respects and strengthens the Island of Hawaii’s cultural integrity (e.g., Kapu and Kānāwai) and environmental stewardship.

Kapu and Kānāwai are the foundational laws and sacred codes of conduct in ancient Hawaiian society that maintained social order, environmental balance and spiritual harmony.

The budget for the one-year campaign is $200K. There will be options for two more one-year periods.

The effort will include components such as travel trade promotions; meetings/conventions/incentives; international market development; community programing; and niche group outreach.

Proposals, which are due Oct. 9, go to Hawaii County’s e-procurement portal.

Read the RFP (PDF).