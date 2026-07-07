Excellera, the Milan-based corporate affairs firm focused on the EMEA region, has acquired Alma Strategic Communications, a top UK financial PR shop.

Alma's services include communications around mergers & acquisitions, IPOs, capital formation and crisis management.

The deal bolsters Excellera’s “presence in London—the EMEA hub for capital markets and capital markets communications, and of central importance to our clients,” said CEO Paulo Zanetto.

Josh Royston, Alma founder, said joining Excellera “will enable us to invest further, create new opportunities for our colleagues and provide our clients with access to additional areas of expertise.”

Excellera says the addition of Alma bolsters its annual revenues to approximately $90M. It now has about 400 staffers in 15 offices.

ICG plc, an alternative asset manager, backs Excellera.