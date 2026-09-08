Racepoint Global is selected as communications agency for Velaura AI, an AI compute company developing ultra-low-power silicon and software technologies for data centers and emerging Physical AI applications. Racepoint will lead an integrated communications program spanning media and analyst relations, executive thought leadership, social media, speaking and events, and content development. The agency will work alongside Velaura’s leadership team of semiconductor and technology veterans to raise the company’s profile, increase awareness of its technology, and establish Velaura as a leading voice in the conversation around AI performance, power efficiency, and the emergence of Physical AI. Velaura’s underlying technology has been commercially validated in more than 30 million ASICs across leading semiconductor process nodes, and the company is working with leading hyperscalers on future AI compute architectures. “Racepoint has already proven to be a valuable partner as we introduce Velaura to the market and enter our next phase of growth,” said Velaura AI director of marketing Eric Thomas. “The team has demonstrated a strong understanding of both the semiconductor and AI markets, along with the ability to turn highly technical concepts into compelling stories.”

V2 Communications signs on to work with Bevi, Cielo and Treefera. The additions expand the firm’s client portfolio beyond its established work across B2B technology, AI, climate and healthcare. For Bevi, a smart beverage system focused on making the beverage industry more sustainable by eliminating single-use bottles and cans, V2 will work to strengthen awareness of the company’s brand mission and establishing it as the go-to smart beverage dispenser for commercial environments. Cielo, a global talent partner helping enterprises navigate workforce transformation, AI adoption and the changing nature of work, has engaged V2 to elevate its market insights and solutions to strengthen its visibility, buyer influence and position as a trusted strategic advisor. Treefera, an AI-native first-mile intelligence platform for agricultural and soft commodities, is working with V2 to build awareness for the role first-mile intelligence plays in more resilient global supply chains, while supporting the company's continued expansion in North America. “These partnerships reflect the breadth of innovation we’re helping bring to market and the momentum we’re continuing to build as a firm,” said V2 chief client officer Katelyn Holbrook.

Colangelo & Partners is named public relations agency of record for independent fine wine retailer Tribeca Wine Merchants, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The agency will lead strategic communications, media relations and storytelling surrounding the anniversary and its ongoing role in the fine wine market. The retailer is widely recognized for its deep expertise in Burgundy, offering sought-after allocations from benchmark estates like Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Domaine Leroy, and Domaine d'Auvenay, alongside premier emerging producers, while championing top-quality producers from emerging regions. "Tribeca Wine Merchants is a quintessential New York story, an independent business with a global perspective that has built its reputation over decades through expertise, relationships and an unmistakable point of view," said Colangelo & Partners VP Michelle Erland.