Brooke Worden

Weighted boots. Restrictive knee braces. Goggles that blurred my vision.

More than a decade ago, I experienced all of them during a visit to MIT AgeLab with a financial services client. There, I stepped into AGNES, the Age Gain Now Empathy System, an age-simulation suit designed to help researchers, business leaders and policymakers better understand the physical realities of aging.

As I climbed stairs, read labels and attempted everyday tasks, movements I had always taken for granted suddenly required greater concentration, effort and patience.

That experience has stayed with me.

During that same visit, I met Dr. Joseph Coughlin, founder and director of MIT AgeLab and author of The Longevity Economy. His work challenged organizations to stop viewing older adults through the lens of decline and instead recognize them as one of the world’s fastest-growing, most influential and most misunderstood consumer markets.

Looking back, Dr. Coughlin’s ideas seem predictive.

But we’ve also entered a new phase—one that extends beyond the original Longevity Economy. It’s what I think of as the New Longevity Economy.

It’s the point at which demographic change collides with AI, workplace transformation, entrepreneurship and capital markets to create an entirely new economic landscape.

The original Longevity Economy described a market. The New Longevity Economy describes an operating environment.

That distinction matters because there is more to consider in today’s volatile atmosphere.

Birth rates are declining across much of the developed world. Organizations continue to face labor shortages. AI is rapidly transforming how work is performed. Millions of business owners are approaching retirement.

Viewed independently, each trend is significant.

Viewed together, they represent one of the most consequential structural shifts business leaders will confront over the next decade.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's September '26 Financial PR/Investor Relations & Professional Services PR Magazine



Consider the changing nature of work.

For years, discussions about longevity centered on extending careers. The assumption was straightforward: if people lived longer, they would simply work a few more years before retiring. Today, that linear view seems like an oversimplification.

AI is fundamentally changing how work is organized, how skills are developed and how careers evolve. Rather than following a single career path, many professionals will navigate multiple careers over increasingly longer lifetimes, continually learning and adapting as technology changes. AI is reshaping many entry-level roles that historically launched professional careers, making adaptability and lifelong learning as valuable as technical expertise.

Organizations must respond quickly. Attracting, retaining and developing talent across as many as five generations of employees has become a strategic imperative. Leadership development, knowledge transfer, flexible work arrangements and continuous reskilling are no longer isolated initiatives. They must be addressed comprehensively through change management and communications.

Entrepreneurship is evolving.

One of the most intriguing developments emerging today is the growing number of millennials purchasing established small businesses from retiring Baby Boomers. Rather than building technology startups from scratch, many are acquiring businesses in manufacturing, construction, HVAC and plumbing—companies with experienced workforces, loyal customer relationships and services that remain difficult to automate. Gen Z is watching this trend and giving careers in skilled trades consideration in greater numbers.

This constellation of trends represents far more than business succession.

It illustrates how longevity, entrepreneurship and AI are beginning to reinforce one another. As millions of business owners prepare to retire over the coming decade, younger entrepreneurs have an opportunity to inherit proven businesses while introducing innovative technology, digital capabilities and fresh approaches to growth.

Demographic change is also reshaping the workforce itself.

Recent reports highlight an emerging “missing middle” as the population between ages 45 and 64 declines. These experienced professionals have traditionally filled leadership, managerial and technical roles while serving as mentors, caregivers and holders of institutional knowledge.

Their relative scarcity raises fundamental questions for organizations. How will future leaders be developed? How will historical perspective be preserved? How can productivity be maintained when experienced talent becomes increasingly difficult to replace?

The financial services industry provides the clearest illustration of why this new framework matters.

For decades, the industry’s response to longevity centered on retirement planning, investment management and wealth preservation. Those priorities remain essential, but they no longer tell the whole story. Individual investors are increasingly navigating second and third careers, launching businesses later in life, caring for aging parents, and making decisions about work, health and purpose that previous generations rarely confronted.

The same transformation is unfolding across other industries.

Healthcare organizations are moving beyond treatment toward prevention and healthy aging. Employers are redesigning benefits, career paths and learning opportunities to support longer working lives. Manufacturers are creating products for multigenerational users. Technology companies are developing tools that augment human capability rather than simply replacing it. Investors are increasingly recognizing longevity as an enduring economic force, while private equity firms and family businesses are approaching succession planning with renewed urgency.

These developments are not isolated trends.

They are interconnected expressions of a broader transformation.

That is why the New Longevity Economy is more than a demographic phenomenon or consumer market.

It is an economic operating environment —one that influences how organizations recruit talent, develop leaders, allocate capital, innovate, communicate, manage change and create long-term value.

For communications professionals, this evolution carries important implications.

Communicators will be at the forefront of navigating these sweeping changes, determining their human implications and engaging with employees and external stakeholders to help them prepare and thrive in the new operating environment.

That means reframing conversations about aging, retirement and work. It means helping leaders explain why lifelong learning matters and why experienced employees remain indispensable. It means communicating about why flexible career paths create value and why multigenerational workforces represent a competitive advantage rather than a management challenge.

The stories organizations tell about longevity must evolve as well.

For too long, discussions about aging have centered on dependency or decline. Those narratives no longer reflect reality. People are living longer, remaining healthier, and contributing to their communities in new ways. Organizations that recognize these changing expectations—and communicate them authentically—will be better positioned to attract talent, strengthen culture and build trust with employees, customers and stakeholders.

When I think back to my day at MIT AgeLab, I remember the physical experience of aging, but more importantly, I left with a deeper empathy and understanding of what it means to be in that life stage.

The organizations that will lead over the next decade won’t simply adapt to an aging population. They will recognize that longevity has become one of the defining strategic forces shaping work, leadership, innovation and economic growth.

Longer lives are no longer simply changing who our customers are.

They are changing how we work, how we lead, how we invest—and ultimately, how we define opportunity.

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Brooke Worden is Senior Vice President, Financial Services Practice Lead, at Padilla.