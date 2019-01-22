The Legal Marketing Association Southwest and West regions will explore the ways in which legal marketers can leverage technology, strategy and innovation to drive meaningful growth at the Tech West x Southwest (TWxSW) Conference. “Set the Pace: Leading the Profession Forward” will be held from Oct. 14-16 at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, in Phoenix, AZ. The conference’s keynote presentation will be from Andy Papathanassiou, who will share his experience as NASCAR’s first “pit crew coach” and offer insights into overcoming adversity, using technology to elevate and enhance performance, leading teams through change, and winning in an ultra-competitive industry. The program will also feature two general sessions and three distinct learning tracks in breakout formats—business development, marketing communications and technology. “Technology is opening exciting new possibilities across the legal industry,” said Mary Stephens McGinnis, Business Development Manager at Clark Hill Law and Southwest Co-Chair of the conference. “Legal marketers have an incredible opportunity to shape what comes next by thoughtfully choosing the tools, processes, and leadership approaches that best support their firm’s professionals and clients.”

Washington Women in Public Relations will present its 2026 Woman of the Year Award at its Annual Woman of the Year Awards Celebration, featuring the theme "The Trust Gap: Leadership, Influence, and Truth in a Fragmented World," which will be held at the Potomac Hotel, Autograph Collection (formerly the Salamander DC) on Fri., Oct. 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The finalists for the honor are Dr. Sheila Brooks, founder, president and CEO, SRB Communications; Carrie Fox, founder and CEO, Mission Partners; and Fenton Communications head of innovation Shakirah A. Hill Taylor. CNN political commentator, opinion journalist and communications strategist Karen Finney will be the keynote speaker for the event. After the keynote, Karen Finney will join Ashley Allison, publisher of The Root and founder and CEO of Watering Hole Media, for “Closing the Trust Gap,” discussing how media and communications leaders can earn trust, reach increasingly fragmented audiences, and shape narratives that matter.

KikiNetwork Communications is holding the AI in HigherEd MarComms Conference, Jan. 11–12, 2027, in New York City. The conference will bring together communications and marketing leaders from top business schools to meet with and hear from the media, strategists and industry experts who are helping to shape how institutions build their brands, tell their stories, and navigate AI. The event will offer direct insight into what business schools need now; relationship-building opportunities; dedicated communications and marketing tracks; access to leading journalists and media voices; and a front-row look at AI’s impact on higher-ed marketing and PR. Keynotes and breakout sessions will be recorded, so participants can take full advantage of concurrent programming.